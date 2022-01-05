Nigerian music star, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known by his stage name as D’banj, has expressed great delight over the opportunity offered him by the Dubai Expo 2020 Afrobeat zone soundoff.

This is even as new winners of the AfroZone Dubai Soundoff Giveaway have started to emerge from across the world including Nigeria.

Over 70 free packages were provided to lucky Afrobeat fans who had the chance to win the opportunity to see Dubai courtesy of their local AfroZones radio show hosts and sponsored by Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism (DET).

A statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said so far, winners have emerged from the USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, UK and Angola.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expected winners, who will have the opportunity to travel with a partner, will get two return tickets, accommodation, ticket to Expo 2020, access to the very exclusive Afrobeat Desert Safari Party and all activities linked to the Soundoff.

The Afrobeat sensation, D’Banj, who was the first artist to put an Afrobeat song in the UK top 10 with his single “Oliver Twist” has promised visitors a memorable experience and has hinted at many more surprises during the Soundoff experience.

D’Banj who has been on various radio stations, promoting the rare opportunity, revealed his deep and very meaningful connection with Dubai which has added so much to his career and business.

According to the award-winning artist, Dubai has inspired him in various ways. He got the inspiration for his soon to be launched self-named perfume, from Dubai. It is also where, on his first visit, he met his mentor, Kanye West.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, since that encounter with Kanye West, “things just got better for me. Now you can’t write my story without mentioning Dubai in it”, he said.

The Soundoff which is slated to hold from the 3rd to 9th of March 2022 promises to be fun packed. Packages, which are fast selling, are limited and heavily discounted.