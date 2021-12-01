Nigeria-born international Afrobeat superstar, D’banj, has been unveiled by the Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism (DET), formerly known as Dubai Tourism, as the official Afrobeat artiste for the Afrozons Dubai Soundoff, scheduled to hold in March 2022.

D’banj, who has received numerous international awards like the Best International Act (Africa) at the 2011 BET Awards and Best-Selling African Artiste at the 2014 World Music Awards, has been an Icon for Afrobeat music for over a decade.

Popularly known as the Koko Master, D’banj’s new album titled, ‘Stress Free (Chapter 1),’ melodically fits into the theme of the Dubai Soundoff, which is basically an avenue for Afrobeat lovers around the world to have a stress-free time while experiencing the greatness of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

DET’s chief executive director, Issam Kazim, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said: “The Afrozons Dubai Soundoff has received incredible feedback across all markets since its launch.

“We are very proud of what has been accomplished until this day and the partnership between DET, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and our partner Afrozons has proven to be very successful.

“Therefore, we are excited to announce another milestone in the Soundoff, which is having D’Banj join us as the lead musician for this incredible project. We are convinced that his energy and positive attitude are a great fit for our brand and that he will take this project to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finally, we are thankful to having D’Banj aboard for this journey and we are certain that we can create an outstanding and memorable event together in Dubai early 2022.”