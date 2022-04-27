The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN), said it has disbursed N482 billion to Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria since inception.

The bank said 65 per cent of the MSMEs were women and youth-owned businesses.

While presenting the summary of the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2021, to the shareholders, the DBN managing director/CEO Mr. Tony Okpanachi informed stakeholders that the fundamentals of the bank’s financials are robust, according to a statement issued yesterday.

Total gross earnings closed at N38.18 billion, Profit Before Tax (PBT) at N22.76 billion representing, an increase of 25 percent from the previous year. Total Assets also increased by 1.4 per cent from N492.3 billion in 2020 to N499.2 billion in 2021.

Okpanachi attributed the bank’s financial performance to “its robust corporate governance framework, business model as well as its top-notch enterprise risk management coupled with highly committed board of directors, management and Staff. This is something that I am very proud of.

“We continued to focus and deliver on our mandate of providing access to finance through our PFIs to Nigeria’s most critical, but underserved Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises building their capacity and that of the PFIs in addition to the provision of partial credit guarantee to encourage lending to this very important sub-sector of the economy.

“Our cumulative disbursement of N482Billion especially to women-owned or managed businesses; is something that we are particularly delighted about from the perspective of women empowerment and poverty alleviation,” the MD said.

Okpanachi expressed gratitude to the bank’s shareholders, development partners, PFIs, board of directors, and employees for their continued support with a promise to continue to remain focused on the Bank’s mandate as well as sustain efforts toward achieving sustainable financing and capacity building for the MSMEs.

A partner with KPMG professional services,

Kabir Okunlola, said the external auditors of the Bank said that the summary of the financial statement of the bank complied with the relevant statutory requirements.

“In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial information is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements, and also in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, as well as the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020,” he said.