The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) is embarking on a collaborative initiative with MOE+Art Architecture and ADD.apt on the projection of Material Lab programmes in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, the managing director of the bank, Mr. Tony Okpanachi says “DBN is focused on stimulating stainable economic growth therefore, we will continue to partner with like minds to explore and proffer solutions to challenges that aligns with our three pronged mandate of providing access to finance for the underserved Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria, provide partial credit guarantee and deploy capacity building initiatives for both the PFIs and MSMEs. We are particularly excited about the research work being carried out by our partners MOE+ Art Architecture and ADD.apt and thus, call on all Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity to stimulate innovation in the construction industry”.

MOE+ Art Architecture is an Architecture and Design practice with over 20 years of experience in strategic, innovative design and value-driven implementation and delivery with a strong affiliation with art and the ever-expanding new African creative sector. Whilst ADD.apt’s, has its focus on architecture, design and data solutions and provides a bridge between architecture and environmentalism that aims to initiate and activate cultural change in living systems.

The DBN is a wholesale development finance institution, established by the federal government in collaboration with global development partners (The World Bank, AfDB, KfW, AFD, and EIB) to address the major financing challenges facing Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria. DBN carries out this function by providing financial institutions, predominantly Deposit Money and Microfinance Banks with on-lending facilities designed to meet the needs of this segment.