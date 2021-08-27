Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League lunchtime clash between Manchester City and Arsenal due to injury.

De Bruyne has been left out of Belgium’s squad for the forthcoming international games.

And head coach Roberto Martinez has told reporters that the 30-year-old will not appear for City on Saturday.

“He played against Spurs, but felt some pain again. He won’t play this weekend,” he said.

De Bruyne suffered damage to his ankle ligaments in Belgium’s last-16 win over Portugal at Euro 2020 but played again days later in the quarter-final defeat to Italy.

He later described it as a “miracle” that he had been able to play.

De Bruyne’s only appearance for City thus far has been a ten minute cameo in their defeat at Tottenham on the opening weekend.

He was not selected at all in the 5-0 win over Norwich a week later as he watched from the stands.

Guardiola is also without Phil Foden as he eases his way back from injury.

His options remain healthy however with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling starting from the bench at the weekend, underlining their strength in depth.