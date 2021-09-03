President of Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) Prince Ajibola Adedoyin has insisted that none of the association members is involved in the sales of stolen vehicles.

He made the clarification in response to the submission of the minister of finance that almost 40 per cent of imported fairly used cars are stolen vehicles, while 45 per cent are smuggled into the country without paying duties.

He told journalists in Abuja that it would be an uphill task for members to engage in stolen vehicles because members are registered entities with the association and with known addresses and could be expelled if they indulge in such an act.

He however said the association has been in the forefront in liaising with the police on how to have a database for stolen vehicles in the country.

He said this would ensure that the vehicle identification numbers are documented and traceable.

According to him, the association is having a robust collaboration with the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUM) under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Customs and the police.

He therefore called on the government to put in place a law to regulate those importing fairly used vehicle into the country.

He said there is no doubt the association is contributing immensely in the economic development of the country as more than 95 per cent of vehicles used in mass transportation are purchased through the association members. “Some of our members are also involved in mass transportation business.”

AMDON president therefore implored those who may want to purchase fairly used vehicle to patronise only his members who are registered and can be traced.

“We need government support by regulating the importation of vehicle,” he said.