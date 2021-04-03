BY Shamseddin Giwa

The marriage institution and basic rules of composition of a home puts the man as the head. This means he is supposed to dictate the trend by example. As straightforward as this sounds, it can be very difficult to apply round.

There are times when nature flips the order and reverses the case. There are women who have been known to be more intellectually sound, financially buoyant or even spiritually upright than their husbands. This doesn’t take anything away from the efforts of the man but it is what it is. If your wife is better than you, she is better than you.

Often enough we hear of the said arrogance that comes with the success of women, the same arrogance that is blamed for a lot of them not being able to stay with their husbands. This is real and true for some women but not all. There are women who have been able to achieve success in their endeavours, honest humble success. Why shouldn’t they be able to enjoy their success because of the unguarded ego of a man?

Say you set up a woman on a trading business and the business grows because of her hard work, prudence and honesty, it should be celebrated not limited. The same goes for a woman in a paid job, if she has been able to rise from being a good employee to a top executive, it should not be the reason she won’t have peace at home.

There are cases of women who let success change them into arrogant beings, this is actually a reflection of their true character and has nothing to do with the success.

A typical man wants to top every chart and lead every way, this is how men are. When this does not happen in the home, some find it hard to adjust to the awkward role of being a supporter, the ensuing tension then begins to spark fires that need not exist. If you find it hard to support the success of a humble woman whose very success compliments your efforts then you have major issues to deal with. There is nothing wrong with your wife being more successful in certain areas so long as it does not affect her ability to be a humble and supporting wife.

Men need not forget that wives are their backups (as they also should back the wives up), they give back whatever they are given. The best investment is on family (Note: Family being people with character worthy of being called family)

If you help your wife grow, the growth will in turn grow you. It is very shocking how some people intentionally apply limits to the growth and success of their partners due to their own insecurities.

A woman worthy of being married is a woman worthy of being put in charge and trusted. If you don’t feel secured about your wife being more successful than you are then there are deeper issues that need to be resolved first.

But it’s not just the men, women in this category need to deal with themselves first before talking about how to maintain a peaceful home. It is natural for your success to challenge your man to want to do more and be more, sometimes he will not achieve as much. The biggest responsibility that comes with leadership and success is its usage. Don’t let the challenges of being a success steal your home away from you. Women are strong beings who can handle multiple situations at the same time.

You have done well being successful but eventually, the quality of your home is what makes it all worthwhile. Respect the existing structure of the home and make sure your children conform to it.

(No man wants to be made irrelevant around his children).

Most importantly, understand that your home, just like every home will have its own challenges, decide that these challenges will not take it down.

The recipe for this is true love and calm, humble talks.

Finally, know when to stop. You have been going and you have been going strong, know when to let go and pay proper attention to your family.