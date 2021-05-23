Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described the death of 11 military top brass, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, in an air crash as a national tragedy.

“I join our compatriots worldwide to commiserate with the military establishment, especially the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, on this devastating development.

“It was indeed a black Friday for the fatherland. It is a date we will forever remember for the loss of true heroes and a significant depletion in the ranks of the Nigerian military elite,” according to a statement by the Governor.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari; the Chief of Defence Staff, the entire military establishment and the immediate and extended families of the fallen officers of our great Armed Forces.

“It is our prayers that God Almighty will spare our nation and indeed our world of a recurrence of such calamities in the future. We pray for the repose the souls of these fine officers.

We have no doubt in the resolve of the Federal Government to unravel the causes of the devastating air accident with a view to preventing such occurrence in the future,” the governor said.