The death toll from the building that collapsed on Sunday night at 24, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, a densely populated Lagos neighbourhood has risen to ten.

The director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Adeseye Margaret who confirmed this in her verified twitter handle said, “24 were rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and are all in stable condition , including two which are responding to treatment. Ten recovered dead. They are six males and four females. All the first responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased included, a member of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a bread seller, her adult foster son, David, an elderly woman, Iya Tahin with her son, Tahin, an aged man with hearing impairment as well as another woman.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) acting Southwest Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, the bread seller was praying Salat, an Islamic prayer, when the building collapsed.

Farinloye said search and rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene.

To avert another tragedy, another three-storey building located about 200 metres from the one that collapsed has been sealed off by emergency workers and its occupants evacuated.

The sealing of the building said to be on 100 Lagos Street, followed obvious distress signs noticed by rescuers who immediately alerted government officials and was sealed off.

Although the said building was previously marked as distressed by officials of the Lagos State Buildings Control Agency (LABSCA), its occupants were said to have been deviant until they were forcefully evacuated on Monday.

According to the zonal coordinator South-West, (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the recovered bodies were those of a mother and her child, while the rescued persons included seven children and 16 adults.

Farinloye who earlier clarified that nine of those rescued alive were treated and discharged added that they returned to the scene which happened to be their abode but were taken away for proper custody while psycho-social and post trauma counselling are being arranged for them by the Nigerian Red Cross.

