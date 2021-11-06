The death toll in the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, has risen to 42 as rescue operations at the ill-fated building entered the sixth day on Saturday.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on Saturday while giving an update on the search and rescue operations at the site, said additional six people were evacuated alive from the collapsed structure and were being treated at the Police Hospital in Falomo, Ikoyi.

The governor went back to the site Saturday in company of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that 42 bodies had been recovered from the site as at 6pm on Saturday, giving clearer manifest of the number of people that were possibly at the construction site before the building caved in on Monday afternoon.

He said: “There are additional six people that we’ve also been able to identify and who were on site when the building collapsed. They were taken to the Police Hospital in Falomo for treatment and some of them have been discharged. We have taken the full records of survivors in the incident. And this gives a total of 15 people rescued alive. We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered.”

Among the latest survivors are a 38-year-old woman, Glory Samsom. Others are Ndajor Ahmed, Yunusa Abubakar, Ajiboye Habib, Jeremiah Samson, and one man identified as Emem.

While most of them sustained varying degrees of injury, Samson, 20, is said to be in a coma.

Sanwo-Olu said 49 families had filled the missing persons’ register as at Saturday morning, saying the register had helped the state government to reconcile the details of victims rescued alive and also medically account for bodies recovered.

The governor said identification of bodies by relatives had commenced, adding that DNA examination was being undertaken on some of the bodies difficult to be identified by their families.

“There is a sum of money that has been reserved by the State Government for succour and to give for befitting burial for those who died in the incident. Families that wish to accept it are being supported for the burial arrangement. Also, survivors in hospitals have been given the financial support to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding in the aftermath of the incident,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report search and rescue operations continued at the site while the heap of debris has been reduced.