The death toll in the collapsed 21- storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi Lagos has risen to 45 as rescue operations in the ill fated building entered the tenth day.

The state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said two more bodies have been recovered from the site of the collapsed building.

He said, “ Two more bodies were recovered from the site today. The recovery of the two bodies has brought to 45 the number of bodies retrieved from the site. “

Omotoso further explained that identification of bodies of the victims of the incident has continued at IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

“Thirty-two families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim. In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families.

“A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has begun work. It comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice,” he said.

Omotoso also clarified that ,” Contrary to speculations, no directive has been given for the demolition of the two high-rise buildings standing at the site of the 21-storey collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The panel of inquiry instituted to establish issues surrounding the collapse of the building has continued to sit and an integrity test is yet to be conducted on the buildings. It is, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate that the buildings will be demolished.”

The commissioner said operation at the site of the collapsed building continues while vehicular movement around the site has been smooth, following the reopening of the road.