The death toll in the collapsed 21- storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi Lagos has risen to 42 as rescue operations entered the sixth day yesterday.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this yesterday while giving an update on the search and rescue effort at the scene, said additional six people were evacuated alive and were being treated at the Police Hospital in Falomo, Ikoyi.

The governor went back to the site yesterday in company of national leader of the Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Sanwo-Olu said 42 bodies had been recovered from the site as at 6pm yesterday.

He said: “There are additional six people that we’ve also been able to identify and who were on site when the building collapsed. They were taken to the Police Hospital in Falomo for treatment and some of them have been discharged. We have taken the full records of survivors in the incident. And this gives a total of 15 people rescued alive. We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered.”

Among the latest survivors are a 38-year-old woman, Glory Samsom. Others are Ndajor Ahmed, Yunusa Abubaka, Ajiboye Habib, Jeremiah Samson, and one man identified as Emem.

ADVERTISEMENT

While most of them sustained varying degrees of injury, Samson, 20, was said to be in coma.

Sanwo-Olu said 49 families had filled the missing persons’ register as at Saturday morning, saying the register had helped the state government to reconcile the details of victims rescued alive and also medically account for bodies recovered.