The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has disclosed that COVID -19 related deaths have increased from 1,173 on November 29, 2020 to 1,578 on January 31, 2021 an increase of 34%.

He disclosed this yesterday during the sensitization meeting of COVID-19 vaccine with leaders of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) and scholars in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID -19, said the “COVID-19 pandemic is the most significant global public health emergency of our generation.”

According to him humanity has been under the siege of this virus since 30th of January, 2020 (exactly one year ago) when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as such saying it has taken lives, consumed trillions of dollars and other resources without abating.

He said “Today, the global infections have exceeded one hundred million while fatalities have also crossed the two million mark. Unfortunately, Nigeria, like the rest of the world, is now experiencing a more virulent second wave which has increased the number of COVID-19 related deaths from 1,173 on November 29, 2020 to 1,578 on January 31, 2021, an increase of 34%.”

He noted that the number of infections have also grown tremendously even as he urged Nigerians to adhere to the safety protocols rolled out by the Federal Government.

Mustapha said the arrival of vaccines has however given hope to humanity that a solution had been found, adding that this does not however mean that the Non –Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) would be discarded.

He said that going forward it shall be NPIs + vaccines for everyone to completely get over the pandemic.

According to him “I wish to make it abundantly clear that nobody is safe around the world until everyone is vaccinated. That is why we are now gathered here today, to sensitise you and seek your inputs on the strategy to be jointly adopted and the role you will play in carrying the message on vaccines to all adherents of the Christian faith.

“Your Eminence, ladies and gentlemen, the combined challenges we face can be summarized as follows: Skepticism about the virus; Lack of compliance with the NPIs even among Church leaders; Very low testing which limits detection; The dangers associated with those infected but were never detected(for every one detected, we probably missed ten).

“Low risk perception and awareness which we continue to address; Rising daily numbers occasioned by the second wave, Disruption in socio-economic activities including the way we worship and opening of our schools.

“Increasing number of deceased loved ones, friends, Church members and Vaccine hesitancy across all strata of life. The list of the impact of COVID-19 is certainly not e haustive.”

He further stated “While we continue to push the frontiers of compliance with the NPIs through all means including the collaboration

with the sub-national entities, faith- based organisations, community

engagement and through legal instruments such as the recently issued

Coranavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, the

role of the Church in the escalation of the awareness on COVID-19,

vaccines and minimization of resistance and hesitancy to it, can

never be over emphasised.