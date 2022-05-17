An advocacy group under the auspices of Diversity Bridge Builders Collective (DBBC), has said Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, should not be vilified over the heinous murder of Deborah Yakubu.

The group, a coalition of advocates for true inclusion, zero prejudice, and peaceful coexistence, said this in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Dr. Fend Mancha, in Abuja.

It can be recalled that Miss Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy by some Muslim students.

However, the subsequent arrest of some of the alleged perpetrators led to protests in the Sokoto metropolis necessitating the declaration of 24-hour curfew by the state government.

The group, while decrying the sad incident in the state, said citizens of the state must come together to ensure the restoration of peace and unity amongst the people, irrespective of faith and ethnicity.

Mancha added that as much as Tambuwal is a politician with presidential ambition, the developing incident in his state should not be politicised in an attempt to either hurt his aspirations or used to secure political capital by political adversaries to the detriment of the people.

Mancha insisted that while it is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, “Security in our society should be the business of everyone, because every act of insecurity affects everyone in the society, either directly or indirectly.

“We must, therefore, not play politics with the security and peace of the people. What has happened is of grave concern to every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of faith. And we thank that this is the time for all of us to talk to our conscience and preach the true message of love, peaceful coexistence, respect for one another, and tolerance.

“This is not just all about religion and our different faiths. It’s about humanity. It is about the sacredness and sanctity of life. It is about law and order. It is about peace, without which no meaningful development or politics would be possible.

“As a people, let us preach and reinforce these ideas for peace, stability, unity, and sustainability of our nation, rather than negative politics to hurt one another for selfish interests,” Mancha said.