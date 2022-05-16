Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has added his voice to condemn the unfortunate killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education (COE) in Sokoto, describing the act as a crime against humanity.

Governor Sule made this known in his opening remarks during a security meeting that held at the Government House, Lafia on Monday.

Governor Sule appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state not to join the planned protest by the national leadership of CAN across the country, since according to him, both the federal and Sokoto State governments were taking steps to address the matter.

Describing the killing of Deborah Samuel as unfortunate, especially the manner in which she was killed, Engineer Sule said his administration was taking steps to protect the people and to ensure similar thing does not happen in Nasarawa State.

“As you all know, Mr President has condemned it, the National Assembly has condemned the killing, our Sultan has also condemned, CAN has condemned this killing, the Northern Governors have come together also to collectively condemn this killing.

“And fortunately, some of the people who are responsible for this killing have been arrested and we are going to follow to the conclusion of this. It’s unfortunate, very very unfortunate, the way and the manner, that the promising girl was killed,” the governor said.

He added that, among the reasons for calling the security meeting, was to sympathise with the family of the late Deborah Samuel, as well as the Christian community and humanity as a whole.

“Because what has happened to her, is not only against the Christian community but against humanity. And we have to take it as such to make sure that we don’t entertain this, we don’t encourage this in any way,” Engineer Sule said.

On the planned peaceful protest by CAN to show displeasure over the killing, he appealed to leaders of CAN in the state not to join the protest because of the fragile nature of Nasarawa State and the fear that hoodlums may eventually hijack the peaceful protest and to throw the state in chaos.

“I will like to appeal to our leaders, to ensure that we don’t join this peaceful protest, especially because of the fragile nature of our state. This is similar to what we have done also when doctors, teachers, ASUU, all in the past wanted to go on strike but we appealed to these bodies not to join.

“The reasons being the nature of our own state is peculiar and different from some of these other states. And sometimes, peaceful people, very good people will actually begin to protest in one way but they lose control because some hoodlums will come in and hijack the protest,” he stated.

While appealing to the leadership of CAN to allow the law takes its course, especially that from all indications, the Sokoto State government and the federal government have already waded into the matter.

Engineer Sule assured that the culprits are not going to go unpunished.

The governor used the opportunity of the meeting to disclose recent successes recorded by security agencies operating in the state that saw to the arrest of a notorious bandit, Mai Kudi, as well as seizure of his arms including some AK-47.

He particularly commended the security agencies for successes recorded in curbing banditry in Kokona, Nasarawa Eggon, Wamba, Karu and Akwanga Local Government Areas, where most of the problems have continued to occur.