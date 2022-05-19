What is left to be done or, in fairness to some of the current authorities in Nigeria, is being done now is the mitigation of the severe effects of the failure of the various sections of leadership at all levels. Almost all the measures that are usually taken by government and some quasi-governmental bodies during crisis situations are merely for the purpose of the mitigation of the crippling effects of the various forms of disaster that leadership failure has continued to cause in the country.

Almost all the times, a reaction to such eventualities is a combination of the application of force by government as well as expression of anger and, in a lot of cases, issuance of threat of retaliation by victims and their sympathizers. The diverse reactions usually results in an engagement among the relevant agencies of government, concerned Civil Society Organizations (CSO), religious bodies and cultural groups in the course of which each of them provides its own interpretation of any particular incident.

The reactions of the government and the various groups of Nigerians to the recent violence that was specifically caused by the offensive utterances of a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Skoto, Debora Emmanuel, on the noblest and most revered personality in Islam, Prophet Muhammad, as a result of which she was killed by angry Muslim youths, are very familiar ones. Both the Debora’s pronouncement and the totality of the reactions were perfectly similar to some previous incidents and, therefore, a re-enforcement of the belief that no much lessons have been learnt yet.

Although the incident had not escalated beyond Sokoto metropolis and, at the same time, a lot of religious leaders and groups were fortunately found to have demonstrated tremendous restraint in their respective comments, the outbreak of the incident and the resultant breakdown of law and order are clear manifestations of deficit in the appreciation of the importance of healthy community relations on the one hand and the dangers of hostility among members of the various communities on the other hand. Just like many people have already said, the occurrence of the Sokoto incident has shown that provocation and violent reactions are clear tendencies of a lot of Nigerians.

While the actions and/or pronouncements such as Debora’s are functions of ignorance or insensitivity to the feelings and beliefs of others, the violent reactions as explained by even those authorities and bodies that have Islam as their foundation and therefore basis of operations are inconsistent with the teachings of the religion. They are two conflicting attitudes that have turned the diversity and heterogeneity in the country which are supposed to be huge blessings into a severe curse.

It is most discouraging that even after most Nigerians have recognized the fact that their respective religions, regions and ethnicities are their basic identities, they still have continued to show absolute recklessness in the way they handle those critically defining realities of their existence. Certain negative instincts in many of the citizens which are continuously strengthened by improper comprehension of the basic demands of co-existence are reasons for display of hate towards one another, which leads to deadly confrontations.

Religion which is the most essential of all the other elements of our lives is a matter of both impression or belief and expression or practice. The impression is what determines the people’s expressions about their religions in terms of pronouncements and actions as well as appearances and engagements with the adherents of the other (faiths).

But those people’s impressions and expressions about religions, regions and ethnicities are always necessarily and significantly influenced by the nature of the orientations they receive from the established quarters in the society. The attitudes of individuals, groups and communities towards one another are, in fact, a reflection of the way and manner in which they are conditioned by the providers of various forms of knowledge on whom they obviously rely for guidance.

Late Debora so insulted Islam at both the place and time she did it because she lacked the necessary orientation that would have made her to foresee the danger of her utterances to herself. If she were adequately tutored by her parents at home and leaders in the church on the absolute nobility of Prophet Muhammad and the inestimable reverence he ceaselessly enjoys from all Muslims of the world, all of whom are, as always testified by even non-Muslims, ready to sacrifice their lives in his defense, she definitely would not have taken the risk.

People like late Debora wrongfully think that respect for the religion of others is akin to belief in them and to therefore show their own unbelief they must have to be contemptuous towards those religions. The resort to blaspheme as a worst form of attack is all part of the effort on the part of such unintelligent religious bigots to prove to everybody that they do not belong to the other side(s).

It is clear bigotry that makes a lot of religious believers to regularly indulge in either the unwarranted attack of other people’s faiths or violation of the country’s laws and even God’s instructions in their reactions to acts of provocation. The whole scenario therefore depicts a picture of a society that is populated by elements who have recognized violent attacks and counter-attacks as the main features of the inter-relationships between and amongst religious communities.

All the flames that, at various times, engulfed some parts of the country to which the recent Sokoto incident is just an addition would not have occurred had the major agents that caused or aggravated them been properly enlightened on the need for religious harmony without which the desired conducive atmosphere for the recommended maximum practice of religions will be non-existent. As yet another flame, the violence in Sokoto was a real indication of the failure of character and opinion moulders to create, in the minds of their children, students and followers, a reasonable sense of respect and accommodation for one another irrespective of the differences in their religious and other backgrounds.

All the strata and categories of leadership in the country is fully required to more realistically understand the inherent shortcomings of their usual reactions to threats to peace. If up till now Nigerians, including young ones like late Deborah Emmanuel who are in high schools and are therefore duly expected to respect the sensibilities of others, can be extremely reckless in their actions and pronouncements, or some other similarly young students will take laws into their hands in the course of reaction and even try to resist the adoption of measures, by government, for the restoration of normalcy, then the leaders as the controllers of people’s minds and attitudes should intensify a probe of themselves.