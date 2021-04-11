BY OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Taking advantage of the low interest rate environment to raise capital, Fidelity Bank Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and six others besieged the debt market to raise and list a total amount of N95.51 billion Commercial Papers (CPs) and bonds on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc.

In reviewing the amounts listed by the companies, FMDQ Securities admitted the listing of the Fidelity Bank Series one N41.21 billion Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond under its N100.00 billion Bond Issuance; TSL SPV N12 billion Series one Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond under its N50 billion Bond Issuance Programme; Flour Mills of Nigeria N4.89 billion Series for Tranche A and N25 billion Series four Tranche B Fixed Rate Bonds under its N70 billion Bond Issuance Programme; Valency Agro Nigeria N5.12 billion Series one CP under its N20.00 billion CP Programme; and Coronation Merchant Bank N1.29 billion Series 11 and N2.34 billion Series 12 CP.

Others are; Total Nigeria N2.25 billion Series one and N12.75 billion Series two CP; Mixta Real Estate N3.66 billion CP; and Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company Series 3 N10 billion Fixed Rate Bond.

Debt securities are financial instruments representing a debt of the issuer, it contains a promise by an issuer to repay a defined amount to an investor (the holder of the instrument), on or by a specified date. These debt securities when issued can have different characteristics which include, interest bearing or discount debt instruments, tenor, listed or unlisted, secured or unsecured. Examples of debt securities include bonds, notes, commercial papers, bankers’ acceptance, among others.

In a statement by the managing director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, she said:“this is a landmark bond issuance. It is by far the largest local bond transaction by any commercial bank in Nigeria, thus validating the continued investor confidence in our well-experienced management team.

“By registering and listing the bonds on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Fidelity Bank has provided its bondholders a robust and transparent platform that will improve the liquidity and visibility of their investments.”

Speaking at the listing of the Company’s bond issuance on FMDQ, Group managing director/chief executive officer, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Mr Omoboyede Olusanya, said: “Flour Mills is delighted to have successfully concluded the issuance of N29.89 billion Series four (Tranche A and B) bonds under the N70 billion bond issuance programme.

“The Bond, which coincided with our 60th anniversary celebration was strongly supported by the institutional investor community and corroborates our strategic objective of sustaining our market leadership position whilst backwardly integrating to increase the use of locally sourced materials to develop and produce unique consumer products in alignment with our mission of ‘Feeding the Nation, Everyday.”

Financial stakeholders noted that the Nigerian economic landscape and business environment was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation has seen corporates across multiple sectors re-evaluate their financing strategies going into the 2021 by tapping the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet their business expansion/working capital needs.

They added that the critical role which debt markets play in facilitating sustainable growth and development cannot be overemphasized, saying that the Nigeria debt capital market (DCM) plays an important role in the efficient mobilisation and allocation of resources in the economy and despite the impact of the current times, the market has continued to effectively support corporates looking to expand their business operations.

Senior manager, Securities Dealing, Zedcap Partners Limited, Mr Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, commended the FMDQ Securities Exchange for developing creative ways to improve the process for issuance of commercial papers by companies.

He said, this is the best time for the private sector to access the Commercial Paper market, to get funding for their operations, noting that, yields are expected to go back up in 2021 relative to 2020, as investors leave fixed income instruments and drive down prices.

He added that only creditworthy companies would be able to a nibble or bite at the market as investors become intensely discriminatory amongst asset classes and debt issuers, pointing out that this would spur tighter regulation and protection of debtholders.

He projected that the debt market would see increased participation because of subsequent rise in yields and coupon rates. He alluded to the fact that risk-free rates and interest rates were low, encouraging increased activity by corporate bodies.

Similarly, the chief executive officer of FMDQ Group Plc, Mr. Bola Koko said, the Nigerian DCM has continued to witness significant activity among corporates seeking a viable avenue to raise capital to meet their financing needs.

According to Koko, in support of the growth and revitalisation of the Nigerian economy, FMDQ championed the resuscitation of the CP market to provide corporate and commercial businesses with the opportunity to meet their short-term funding requirements, whilst building their profiles within the Nigerian DCM.

“In addition to its commendable and efficient registration process, FMDQ Exchange, through its Quotation Service, will provide stakeholders and market participants with credible and real-time information as part of the Exchange’s commitment to facilitate transparency in the fixed income market space, he pointed out.