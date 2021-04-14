BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, |



Asset Management of Nigeria (AMCON) has made a clarification on its intervention in the aviation sector in Nigeria.

The Corporation in a statement to LEADERSHIP noted that some individuals have made themselves available tools to assist desperate debtors of AMCON who are trying to change the narrative of how their businesses ended up in the books of AMCON, saying that, “These distorted narrations are increasingly paying more attention to the intervention of AMCON in the aviation sector.”

According to the statement, this plethora of new attacks started since AMCON approached the aviation authorities in the country to indicate interest in establishing a holding company to warehouse all of its aviation portfolio.

“Following AMCON’s heavy intervention in the aviation sector in Nigeria, the Corporation still has over five aviation business, which it now wants to assemble under one entity for ease of management and strategic exit. Obviously, this development appears to have woken up the beast in some AMCON debtors that would stop at nothing to frustrate the move,”the statement read in part.

It would be recalled however that AMCON intervention in aviation and Arik in this instance was on the instance of the Federal Government of Nigeria that was concerned by the external monitoring of the activities of the airline between October 2016 and January 2017, which revealed a disturbing trend of overall deterioration in the affairs of Arik.

facts are still fresh that the airline experienced frequent flight cancellations and poor on time performance (OTP), which is a critical service measurement of the ability to dispatch a flight within 15 minutes of schedule time.

It noted that Arik’s obligations to local and foreign creditors and service providers were not being met, just as credit lines with foreign creditors were withdrawn with threats to even repossess Arik aircraft.