The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Agusto and Co. fail to acknowledge that the government was constrained to borrow due to multiple challenges affecting revenue generation.

DMO made the remarks in a response to the recent reports by both organisations on Nigeria’s record high debt service experience.

This is as the debt office said it will auction N150 billion federal government bonds to investors on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

This agency announced this in a circular published on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Agusto and Co, IMF had said Nigeria’s debt sustainability is at risk and causes a great deal of concern and unease in the long-term.

IMF points to the need for Nigeria to implement timely fiscal reforms. The concern is born of the fact that the increase in public debt has grown rapidly in 10 years and was approaching a time when the country would spend all its revenue on debt servicing.

The debt office said while it is true this may be the case, the reports have failed to consider the challenges experienced by Nigeria in recent times such as two recessions, sharp drop in revenues and security challenges.

It said the debts are also helping government to build infrastructure and deliver other campaign promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even more, the analysis do not acknowledge the improvements in infrastructure which have been achieved through borrowing, as well as, the strong measures by the government to grow revenues,” the DMO said in a statement that was issued yesterday.

The DMO re-iterated the fact that the government is already implementing policies towards increasing revenues and developing infrastructure through public private partnership arrangements both of which it said will improve debt sustainability.

The DMO also said that the government has active and regular engagements with the IMF on borrowing and debt management.

Meanwhile, according to the circular, the bond issuance will be in two tranches valued at N75 billion each.

The first tranche is the 10-year, 12.5 percent FGN Jan 2026 re-opening bond, while the second is the 20-year, 13 per cent FGN 2042 reopening bond.

It said the bonds sell for N1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMO stated that the settlement date of the bond issuance is February 18, 2022.

For re-openings of previously issued bonds (where the coupon is already set), the agency specified that successful bidders are required to pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument.

It said interest on the bonds would be payable “semi-annually ” while bullet payments would be made on maturity date.

The DMO said the bonds qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“Qualifies as Government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (“CITA”) and Personal Income Tax Act (“PITA”) for Tax Exemption for Pension Funds amongst other investors,” the circular reads.

“Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. All FGN Bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks.”

The debt management agency assured investors that all bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.