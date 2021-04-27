BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The President of Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) and Franco-British International University, Kaduna, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has described the death of President of Chad, Idriss Deby, as a great loss to entire African continent.

Prof. Gwarzo made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to the family and relatives of the deceased in N’jamena, the capital City of Chad on Monday.

He said he knew the late President Idriss Deby as a committed, patriotic and gallant leader, whose death is a monumental loss not only to Africa but to the entire world.

According to Gwarzo, the late Chadian President would continue to be remembered as the only President who died on the frontline fighting against rebel soldiers in order to defend the sovereignty of his country.

“So, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased as well as the entire people of Chad and Africa as well as the world over the demise of President Idriss Deby,” the MAAUN president said.

Prof. Gwarzo prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdaus and give Deby family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed for continuous peace, unity and prosperity of Nigera and Chad.