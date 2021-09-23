Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to decentralize the security formations particularly the police to help states to secure their environment and harness their natural resources.

Ishaku stated this when he received the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola at Government House Jalingo.

Aregbesola was in the state for a day visit to commission a firefighting truck donated to the state by the federal government. The governor said Taraba State is blessed with natural resources and beautiful land for farming of different crops and disclosed that the state alone can feed Nigeria with rice if security of farmers is guaranteed.

“I am one of the advocates for state police, and I will continue to emphasize on the need to create state and local police, because I believe that is the only way we can get it right. “Our constitution was borrowed from USA, if you go to the United States, they have the local police, the state police and then the federal police, what the local police cannot do, they take it to the state, what the state cannot handle, they take to the federal, and they all complement each other.

“What we have here in Nigeria is that the whole work boils down to the federal police, that is why we can’t get results on time, am here as the chief security officer of my state, but where is the security am presiding on? I can’t boast of giving a standing order to any security outfit and expect it should be done as commanded,” he said.