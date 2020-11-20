By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Athletes Commission has stressed the need for sports administrators to carry all stakeholders along in their decision and policy making so as to enhance the performance of athletes both in local and international competitions.

The call was contained in a communique signed by the commission’s chairman, Olumide Oyedeji and issued at the end of a 2-day seminar and athletes forum, organised by the commission under the auspices of IOC/ NOC .

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission which expressed optimism that Team Nigerian will show class at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic said; the dream can only be realistic if the needed attention is given to their preparation.

He warned the athletes against the use of performance enhancement substance for podium finish.

He said: “Athletes should be mindful of issues of dieting and relationships with backroom support staff as these are essential elements to the doping status of every athletes as well as comply with World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA, International Testing Agency, ITA, and National Anti- Doping Organisations, NADO, an rules”.

The athletes were however encouraged to consider a field of academic study that will pave way for their effective transition to a post- career lifestyle.

He said: “Without discipline, athletes most times have destroyed their careers that were destined for greatness. Expert advice was offered on compliance with established medical guidelines to prolong careers of Athletes in their chosen sport”.

The forum encouraged athletes to speak out against all forms of harassment and abuse, social injustice and societal vices without making them- selves as agents of political movement.It also calls for caution in utterances by Athletes through all medium of communication.