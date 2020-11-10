The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the United Nations to declare the #EndSARS protest as violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

The spokesperson of the groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who made the call while addressing journalists, yesterday in Abuja, urges United Nations to impose necessary international sanctions on the persons and groups who justified the actions of the protesters.

He stressed the need for the United Nations to caution the global community against the current bias of favouring one Nigerian region, or one ethnic group over the North, especially when it is patiently at the receiving end.

He said, “We call on the UN to impression Nigeria’s international partners, particularly, the UK, USA, France, Germany, Israel and Canada to forbid their territories from being used by a terror group as plat forms to incite and instigate war in Nigeria.

“We call on the United Nations to consider the above stated facts and urgently condemn the latest coordinated attack and killing of ortherners and take steps to ensure appropriate redress and reparations for victims.

“We demand the United Nations to pronounce the #EndSARS protests as a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state and to hold all persons, groups or governments that insist on justifying them responsible by imposing necessary international sanctions on them.

“We also call on the UN to support the Nigerian State’s recent application of the constitutional tools and other lawful and internationally practiced methods of quelling violent protests that portend total breakdown of law and order,” he said.

They call on United Nations to urgently proscribe the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) all around the world and appropriately label it as a terrorist organization.

According to him, “We are also profoundly agitated that the global community continues to give a safe haven to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who again and again has called for war and genocide and whose propaganda, campaign and directives instigated the targeting of Nigeria’s national security assets, killing of people of other regions, looting public and private properties and violating other Nigerians’ dignity and rights during these protests.

“We base this call on the universally accepted definition of terrorism which includes, the targeting of civilians with violence based on the pursuit of political aims, religious, or ideological change that is often committed by non-state actors or under cover personnel serving on behalf of their respective governments; or a crime that is mala prohibita (i.e. crime that is made illegal by legislation) and mala in se (i.e. crime that is inherently immoral or wrong).

“We submit therefore that IPOB by its violent utterances and action against Nigeria and other Nigerian tribes in pursuit of political aims and targeting people based on their ethnicity and religion in ways that are clearly prohibited by relevant Nigerian legislations and international laws, adequately qualifies as a terror outfit.

“We call for international intervention to strengthen the effort of the Nigerian government as necessary because IPOB will likely resume to the Diaspora of Europe and America to continue inciting for violence and genocide like it did during the #EndSARS protests.

Abdulazeez further said that the UN should monitor and control the activities of IPOB sympathizers currently resident across Europe and the US who are spewing speeches of hate and xenophobia via the social media and other means.

Adding that the UN to declare Kanu and other notorious IPOB leaders wanted by initiating necessary procedures for their arrest and appropriate prosecution in consistence with relevant international criminal laws.

“The CNG finds it regrettable that while Nigeria remains committed to peace and global order, our friends in the international community appear convinced with the one sided narration of the Southern Nigerian press to this campaign of hate and genocide veiled in the #EndSARS protests with their reluctance to treat them as aberrations that none of the countries of the world will ordinarily condone”.

BY ERNEST NZOR,