The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the United Nations to declare the #EndSARS protest as violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

The spokesperson of the groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who made the call while addressing journalists, yesterday in Abuja, urges United Nations to impose necessary international sanctions on the persons and groups who justified the actions of the protesters.

He stressed the need for the United Nations to caution the global community against the current bias of favouring one Nigerian region, or one ethnic group over the North, especially when it is patiently at the receiving end.

He said, “We call on the UN to impression Nigeria’s international partners, particularly, the UK, USA, France, Germany, Israel and Canada to forbid their territories from being used by a terror group as plat forms to incite and instigate war in Nigeria.

“We call on the United Nations to consider the above stated facts and urgently condemn the latest coordinated attack and killing of ortherners and take steps to ensure appropriate redress and reparations for victims.

“We demand the United Nations to pronounce the #EndSARS protests as a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state and to hold all persons, groups or governments that insist on justifying them responsible by imposing necessary international sanctions on them.