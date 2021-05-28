Worried by the rising spate of insecurity across the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos State, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, has advised the federal government to immediately declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

The Archbishop said that the need for the government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity has become necessary to spare the country from the looming anarchy that is staring it in the face.

In a statement signed by the director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Gordon, the Archbishop who would clock 62 years on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, lamented the failure of the government at all levels to decisively address the root causes of insecurity across the country and bring their perpetrators and sponsors to book.

The Archbishop said that efforts to rid the country of kidnappers and bandits should include constant dialogue between representatives of the security agencies and major stakeholders such as religious leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of ethnic groups, civil society, and political parties.

He called on the National Assembly to follow through on the process for the amendment of the Constitution of Nigeria to pave the way for such needs as the creation of State police and revalidation of the federal character, that it would certainly help in restoring peace and security all over the country.

According to him, “It is obvious that insecurity, apart from corruption, has become the single most serious problem that is facing our country today. Many innocent persons are being kidnapped for ransom, many are being attacked in their homes and displaced with their properties destroyed and normal life disrupted daily.

“Even policemen and their stations are being deliberately attacked with impunity What this means is that the country is gradually drifting into a state of anarchy. This, no doubt, portends a grave danger for our collective wellbeing.

“This is no time to play the blame game or to play politics through sectoral efforts. There must be a collective effort through are robust consultation with all stakeholders. We all must come together to fight this hydra-headed monster of insecurity that is making life difficult for our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we call upon the federal government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity and roll out practical action plans with time frames within which the situation will be brought under control.”

The cleric also called for a review of the present political structure, which he said, places too much power at the centre, while the states continue to operate without adequate authority to chart the path for their development.

He also expressed support for the recent calls by some elder statesmen for the revalidation of the federal structure of the country as anticipated by the founding fathers of the country and articulated in the 1963 Constitution of the country, even if the configuration of the constituent parts of the federation is different from what it was in the 1963.

While commiserating with the federal government and families of the deceased military officers who lost their lives in the recent air mishap that also claimed the life of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, Archbishop Martins said the only way to honour the dead was to strive harder to overcome insecurity and make the country a better place for all citizens to live in.

He further appealed to the various ethnic groups agitating for self-determination to embrace dialogue and shun violence so as not to exacerbate the insecurity in the land, causing more hardship for the people.

He reminded the political leaders that Nigerians were going through a lot of hardship occasioned by the economic downturn even as he called for various forms of interventions to help cushion the hardship and arrest the rising cost of foodstuff in the market.