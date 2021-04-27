By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the security sector.

The House also declared that the number of personnel in the Police and Military falls far short of the required number to effectively secure the country, hence it called for immediate recruitment personnel for the security services.

While condemning the attacks on security agents and formations, and sympathising with their families, the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Service Chiefs and Paramilitary Chiefs, Controller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service and the MD of NigComSat would be invited to brief the House on the security situation in the country.

“Considering the security situation, the President should immediately declare a State of Emergency on Security so as to fast track all measures to ensure the restoration of peace in the country,” Gbajabiamila said.

The House, after a four-hour executive session sympathised with all the families and communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism and criminal elements in the country, particularly in Ukpo, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia, Geidam LGA, Abagana, IDP Camp in Makurdi Urikpam, Jato-Aka, Police Divisions in the South East, Ehime Mbano, Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State, Uzuakoli, Abia State, Balenga Local Government Area of Gombe State, and parts of Imo and Nationwide.

The House reiterates its commitment to the Security and corporate Existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and would therefore accelerate its engagement with stakeholders on a Special Security Summit to be organised by the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers, however, call on the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution of those awaiting trial due to banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities.

They also urged government to provide emergency relief to all communities that have been adversely affected by recent attacks across the country.

“The President should as a matter of urgency, ensure financial autonomy to Local Government Councils to guarantee their functionality to serve the local populace.

“The Federal Government should ensure the protection of National Infrastructure assets, particularly the Shiroro and Kainji Dams in Niger State.

“The House mandate all its Security Committees to immediately commence comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms in our Armed Services and revert back to the House within 4 weeks,” the House resolved.