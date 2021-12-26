The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked Babajide Akeredolu, the son of Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to declare his assets having being appointed by his father into the current administration in the State.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu had recently appointed his son, Babajide, as the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) of the state, an appointment that had generated mixed reactions in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, Akeredolu made history on the wrong side by being the first governor to appoint his son to a powerful position that is not recognised by law.

In the statement titled, ‘Akeredolu’s Misrule In Ondo State (9): Puts Son On Collision Course With The Law’, he said: “Now that Babajide Akeredolu has become a public servant, it is now mandatory for him to declare his assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“It is no longer news that Babajide Akeredolu, the son of Governor of Ondo State, has been sworn in as Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit ( PPIMU) by his father on Monday, 13th December 2021 with 14 others as State Commissioners.

“The footage of the event captured Akeredolu trying to amend the buttons of the dress of his son, while the mother, Mrs Betty Akeredolu watched father and son with admiration.”

He further stated that, “He has to do so at the beginning and end of his tenure as DG, PPMIU. He must declare all the houses and petrol stations he0 bought with the N430m he collected from the Ondo State treasury without lifting a finger.

“He is under the law, expected to declare the source of his billions syphoned from Ondo State. He is expected to declare where he ever worked before his father was elected as Governor for him to have acquired such assets.

“Babajide’s father is a lawyer, l expect him to know that any of his properties not captured in his Code of Conduct Assets Declaration forms will be forfeited to the Federal Government.

“It is more than three weeks that Mr Governor’s son took office as DG in the Ondo State public service. By now he should have completed his Assets Declaration forms. If he has not done so, it is in his best interest to do so with alacrity.

“If he fails to include his prime properties, he ought to know the Implications. This is where greed has led father, wife and son.”