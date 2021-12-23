The coordinator, Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Joseph Ayo Babalola Memorial Miracle Camp, Ikeji, Osun State, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has decried the poor reading culture among Nigerian citizens, saying it is impacting negatively on the society.

Alo, who is also the planter of CAC Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain (Adamimogo Outreach) said the decline was particularly more evident among students at all levels of education in the country.

Prophet Alo spoke while handing over modern library facilities christened “The Light City Library”, to Ido-Ekiti community, headquarters of Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti State.

The cleric said the facility was aimed at boosting reading culture among all and sundry for the betterment of the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the library would also provide learning opportunities for students and teachers in the community, adding that the facility would go a long way to encourage people to read and study in their respective field of studies.

Alo said the well-furnished library with bookshelves, e-books internet facilities and stocked with textbook, dictionaries, encyclopedia and research materials was a project dear to his heart because God instructed him to develop a project that would be beneficial to the youths of his community.

ADVERTISEMENT