Pastor John Elaigwu has been elected the Och’ Idoma yesterday in Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

The team leader of the selection committee, Chief Ekpe Ogbu who presented the newly elected monarch to Governor Samuel Ortom stated that Elaigwu polled 19 out of 28 votes.

Ogbu further stated that the next contender, Elaigwu Sunny Echonu scored eight votes, while Chief Andy Idakpo got only one vote.

He said out of five contestants, one stepped down, the other was not nominated, leaving three in the race.

Responding, the newly elected monarch promised that he would carry all his subjects along and also work in harmony with the governor to enable him to attract development to Idoma nation and the state.

He further said that his emergence as the Och’ Idoma-elect was a clear manifestation of God’s intervention.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom said his administration would always be anchored on transparency no matter the circumstance.

The governor urged both the Tiv and Idoma Traditional Councils to work together for the good and development of the state.

“I want to say that I need the support of the traditional rulers to succeed in the task of governance,” he said.

He also congratulated the new monarch and urged him to carry all his subjects along.