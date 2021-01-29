The National president of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Farouk Rabiu Mudi, has filed N500m lawsuit against his predecessor in office, Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim.

In the suit, the plaintiff is alleging defamation of his character by Ibrahim.

In the case with suit number 31/3537/2020 filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and dated 23rd December, 2020, the plaintiffs Messrs Farouk Rabiu Mudi, Yunusa Halidu and Adebayo Hammed Ayodele, who are the national president, national secretary and national treasurer of the Association, respectively, are praying the court to compel the defendant, Arc. Ibrahim, to cease further action that defames the names and persons of the plaintiffs.

In a Writ of Summons, made available to LEADERSHIP Friday by the plaintiff counsel, Modibbo Bakari, yesterday said members of executive of the Association are demanding that the defendant be compelled to cause appearance to be entered for him in the suit.

The writ also states that the suit will continue in the absence of the defendant if he does not enter appearance in the suit by himself or through his lawyer.

The plaintiffs are demanding through their Statement of Claims, that the sum of N500 million be paid them for the damage done to their names and reputation.

They are also asking that the defendant should publicly apologise to them and retract the said defamatory publication through the same means adopted in publicising the defamation, which is newspaper publication.

The plaintiffs are also demanding that an Order of Perpetual Injunction be handed down to the defendant, “his agents, servants, privies or any person or group of persons or organisation acting his scripts, and behest whomsoever from further publishing/broadcasting, spreading and/or circulating the same/similar or any other defamatory and/or negative publication, information in any form or manner whatsoever against, concerning or in respect of the plaintiffs or any one of them.” The plaintiffs are also demanding the sum of N500, 000 as cost for the action.

In a Statement of Claim, the plaintiffs who are large scale farmers, businessmen and members of the National Working Committee of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), claimed that the defendant went about publishing malicious, scandalous and damaging contents against them on different media platforms, following some leadership disagreements that ensued among them.

The plaintiffs are also claiming that the extent of damage done to their reputation following the malicious publications is so grievous that they could hardly move around in public places without been scorned and jeered at.

The plaintiffs are also making it clear that they have ample evidence to substantiate their claims and that the evidence would be tendered in court during the trial. They are further claiming that they made several efforts to call the defendant to order, including pleading with highly-placed personalities and well-meaning individuals to intervene and prevail on the defendant to desist from further vilifying them, but that the defendant remained adamant.

The plaintiffs added that “unless restrained by the Court, the irredeemable damage, psychological trauma, mental torment and monumental jeopardy caused by the defendant’s aforementioned acts to the plaintiffs, will not only know no bounds, but can be catastrophic and lethal, among other heinous adversities.”