BY ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano State government has said that a legal practitioner and activist, Sa’ida Sa’ad Bugaje, dragged to court for allegedly defaming Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his family is trying to draw sympathy for herself instead of facing justice.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, dismissed the claim of harassment by Bugaje who is also accused of inciting the public against the Ganduje administration.

Garba noted that the lawyer, in a video clip which went viral on social media platforms, maligned Governor Ganduje and his family over alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 funds with the intent to create mistrust in the public.

He said the governor, who felt personally touched by the allegation, sought legal redress with a view to finding out the truth of the lawyer’s allegation.

The commissioner explained that while nobody is harassing or intimidating her, as lawyer, she ought to have understood that she must have the fact to prove her claim, adding that if she is evading arrest, then she must have made the allegation without understanding the consequences.

Garba added that all the governor was seeking is for her to prove her case before a court of law as the government of Kano State would no longer allow such careless and unsubstantiated allegations to go unpunished, particularly from a learned person who is supposed to have appreciated the consequences of making unverified statement.

He said that while every citizen has the right to make comment on matters that affect public interest, including public spending, when

it involves allegations or infringement on the rights of individuals,

there has to be facts to defend it.