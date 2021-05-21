* Vow to remain in PDP

Federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Cross River State have said that they will not join the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers also stated that the governor didn’t consult them before defecting even though they ruled out any plan to dump PDP even if the governor had consulted with them.

The federal lawmakers stated this on Friday in Abuja during a press conference at PDP national secretariat annex, popularly called Legacy House.

The lawmakers present at the event included Senators Geshon Bassey; Senator Sandy Onor; Hon. Daniel Asuquo; Hon. Bassey Ekpo; Barr. Asuquo Eke; Chris Ngora; and Etta Mbora.

While Hon. Jaribe Agom Jaribe was present at the meeting his contender for the Cross River North senatorial seat, Senator Steve Odey, was absent.

Besides the lawmakers, other party leaders at the event included the former governor of the stats, Senator Liyel Imoke; Jetty Agbi; Anna Enegbeni; Daye Arikpo; and Divine Anong.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Senator Bassey said: “As far as I know, till date, the NASS caucus remains intact. I don’t see any of us leaving. We are legacy members of the party who bave been in this party for the past 15 to 20 years. So the short answer is no, we are not going anywhere.

“We were not consulted and I am not sure alot of people were consulted.”

Speaking earlier, the Imoke who spoke on behalf of the party leaders, said the exit of the governor from PDP was regrettable but that it did not come to them as a surprise as it was not unexpected.

Imoke noted that the party wishes him well in his new found adventure, adding that the people of Cross River State have stood firmly with the PDP since 1999.

He added that other lovers of Cross River State were deeply disappointed by the governor’s move having won all his elections under the PDP platform.

“Given the overwhelming Support which he enjoyed under the PDP and the fact that PDP has undeniable strong grassroots in the State, we affirm that Cross River state remains a PDP state.

“An overwhelming majority of Cross River State people are PDP members. Our key stakeholders, members of the National and State Assemblies and Strategic grass root mobilizers are still members of our great party. We as a party therefore remain virile and strong.

“Our shell remains uncracked. The leadership of Cross River state under the aegis of PDP since 1999 has led the state to a pedigree of progression and seen to the attainment of all the lofty achievements the state has been known for.

“Hence, the events of the last 24hours in our State avail us an opportunity to restrategize and realign ourselves with the Sisteninenns oe oh of PDP in Cross River state which was characterized by a trajectory of growth and development geared towards the path of greatness.

“We therefore enjoin all Cross Riverians and the teeming members of PDP in Cross River state not to falter i in the faith they have in the party.

“While the current events may seem to present a glitch to the progress of the state, we hereby affirm our unwavering commitment towards serving the interest of the good people of Cross River state as we strongly believe that Cross River state shall be great again,” he stated.