The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has vowed to continue the fight on the defection judgement which the Abuja Federal High Court delivered in favour of Governor Ben Ayade on Thursday.

Ayade who won the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections on the platform of the PDP later defected to APC on May 20, 2021.

The defection which did not go down well with the PDP and it went to court to ensure that the governor is removed.

The court presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo Thursday failed to sack the state governor and his deputy, Prof Ivara Esu, for defecting.

The state PDP chairman, Mr. Venatius Ikem in a reaction to the judgement stated; “The judgment of yesterday (Thursday) by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is yet another successful exploration of the depth of legal jurisprudence in uncharted territory such as we have at hand.

“Let me assure you that this judgment is only a step in the overall picture envisaged by our lawyers when they took steps to explore this legal option which has the potential to take both the judiciary and indeed our entire democracy to another level entirely.”

He said they would continue to support their lawyers “as they lead us in this battle for the soul of our democracy and good governance of our people.

“It will remain a civilised struggle and an intellectual exploration of the limits and vastness of our jurisprudence in this untested territory. We will be studying the judgment in its entirety with the certainty of appealing to the next court of law until justice is manifestly done.”

The chairman charged party faithful to be consoled by the fact that as an opposition party they had “refused to let them sleep well with our stolen mandate.”

“We will continue to keep them sleepless for the remainder of the tenure which they shamelessly flaunt at us who made it happen.

“We know they now regret their ill-fated adventure but we will continue to drive the message home that it was the PDP that was elected to govern our people in 2019 because our people are PDP, body and soul.”

Ikem charged party supporters not to be dampened by temporary setbacks but remain focused on the bigger picture which will only come after the Supreme Court gives its verdict on all issues related.