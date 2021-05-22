Federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State said yesterday that they would not join Governor Ben Ayade to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers also said the governor didn’t consult them before defecting, even as they ruled out any plan to dump the PDP even if the governor had consulted them.

The federal lawmakers stated this in Abuja during a press conference.

Governor Ayade had on Thursday announced his decision to defect to the APC after a closed-door meeting with six APC governors that lasted over an hour in Calabar.

He said his decision was to make Cross River realign with the party at the center.

But the federal lawmakers from the state have vowed not to join him. The lawmakers present at the event were Senator Geshon Bassey, Senator Sunday Onor, Hon. Daniel Asuquo, Hon. Bassey Ekpo, Barr. Asuquo Eke, Chris Ngora and Etta Mbora.

While Hon. Jaribe Agom Jaribe was present at the meeting, his contender for the Cross River South senatorial seat, Senator Steve Odey was absent.

Besides the lawmakers, other party leaders at the event included former governor, Senator Liyel Imoke; Jetty Agbi; Anna Enegbeni; Daye Arikpo and Divine Anong.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Senator Bassey, said; “As far as I know, till date the NASS caucus remains intact. I don’t see any of us leaving. We are legacy members of the party who have been in this party for the past 15 to 20 years. So the short answer is no, we are not going anywhere.

“We were not consulted and I am not sure a lot of people were consulted.”

Speaking earlier, Imoke who spoke on behalf of the party leaders, said the exit of the governor from the PDP was regrettable but that it did not come to them as a surprise as it was not unexpected.

Imoke who noted that the party wished him well in his new found adventure, added the people of Cross River State had stood firmly with the PDP since 1999.

He added that other lovers of Cross River State were deeply disappointed by the governor’s move, having won all his elections under the PDP platform.

“Given the overwhelming support which he enjoyed under the PDP and the fact that PDP has undeniable strong grassroots in the state, we affirm that Cross River remains a PDP state.

“An overwhelming majority of Cross River State people are PDP members. Our key stakeholders, members of the National and State Assemblies and strategic grassroot mobilizers are still members of our great party. We as a party therefore remain virile and strong.

“Our shell remains uncracked. The leadership of Cross River State under the aegis of PDP since 1999 has led the state to a pedigree of progression and seen to the attainment of all the lofty achievements the state has been known for.

“We therefore enjoin all Cross Riverians and the teeming members of PDP in Cross River state not to falter i in the faith they have in the party.

“While the current events may seem to present a glitch to the progress of the state, we hereby affirm our unwavering commitment towards serving the interest of the good people of Cross River State as we strongly believe that the state will be great again,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has dissolved the Caretaker Committee for the Cross River State chapter of the party.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party took the decision on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), saying it was in pursuant of the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.

“Consequently, the NWC has constituted a new state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter of the party at the state level,” he said.

According to the party, members of the new committee are; Barr. Efiok Cobham (chairman); Barr. Attah Ochinke Dr. Uke Enun; Prof. Walter Mboto; Hon. Rita Ayim (Publicity Secretary); Hon. Mike Usibe; Hon. Christopher Ekpo; Mr. Victor Effiom Okon Prince K.J. Agba; Hon. Eko Atu (Secretary).”

The party added that all other structures of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remained intact.

However, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have rallied support for Ayade.

Usani urged party members in the state to welcome the inflow of people who are going to throng into the APC fold as a result of the state governor’s defection.

The former minister who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend, stated that if he had his way he would have declared a one day public holiday in honour of Ayade for defecting to the best party.

“His coming to the party is very much welcome. In any democratic eventuality, the governor being in your party places the party and entire state on advantage.

When asked to explain if Ayade’s defection to the party would add or high jack the structures of the party, the former minister said, “ It is known that the chief executive of the state in office of a governor, leads the party, and so why should Cross River State be a misnomer.

“Why should it be an exception, it is not a matter of who you like or who you don’t like. It is a matter of procedure. If we all learn to follow procedures and rules there will be less crisis.”

Also commenting on the issue, APC state party chairman, John Ochala, stated that Ayade’s movement into the APC was for good as it would add value to the party, because the essence of every political party is to grab power legitimately for the betterment of the citizens.

“All what we have been doing in APC in Cross River State is to position ourselves so that we will be able to be in Government House.

“By the special grace of God the government has deemed it fit that he will in a better position in our midst to enable him move the state forward. I think his defection to our great party is for good of the state.”

However, an APC stalwart in the state, Mr. Chris Tabe, while reacting to the defection said: “I hope they are not going to bring in the rascality which they had been known for.”

