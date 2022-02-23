A former commissioner, Barr Babagoro Hashidu, and former special adviser, Alhaji Maigari Malala, who both served under the PDP-led government of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo as well as a prominent PDP elder in Kwami local government area, Alhaji Kari Daba, have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the opposition party in Gombe State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three influential politicians visited Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya where they paid their allegiance and registered their solidarity.

Hashidu explained that his decision to join the APC was informed by numerous achievements recorded by the APC-led Administration in less than three years under the able leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

“When we left government in 2019, many of us were anticipating a failed state. But fortunately the people of Gombe State got a super governor under whose leadership Gombe triumphed beyond expectation.

“We are all witnesses of unprecedented projects under Governor Inuwa Yahaya; the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Gombe Capital Special Development Zone Project, Network 11-100, Total overhaul of Health Sector and many more. These are what captured my attention to join the APC”, he added.

On his part, the former adviser, Hon. Maigari said politics are meant to bring development and that is what they see Governor Inuwa doing. “Therefore, we cannot compromise the future of our state for the selfish interest of few”, he said.

The defectors assured continued support of all policies and programmes of the Governor Yahaya-led government and the APC for the upliftment of Gombe State.

They called on their former party members and all well-meaning citizens of Gombe State to support the people-oriented APC government for the growth and development of the state.

The defectors were led by an APC stalwart in Gombe North, Alh. Sani Jamari (Baraden Jamari)

Recall also that just recently, the ruling APC received into its fold, grassroots politicians with strong support and influence, including Arc Habu Shinga, a former Head of Housing/ Acting Director, Housing, Special Assistant during Goje regime, Caretaker Chairman Yamaltu Deba local government area (three times), full time member 1 SUBEB (three times), Talba Campaign Co-ordinator, Yamaltu-Deba LGA 2015 and former contestant, State House of Assembly under PDP.

Also defected from the PDP is Barrister Ya’u Kwadon who was Ag. Deputy National Legal Adviser, former member PDP Interim NWC, Former House of Representatives contestant under PDP and many more as well as Hajiya Zainab Zakari Kwali, a former Councillor, Former National Women Leader (PDM), National Women Leader, Women for Jonathan and a former board member.