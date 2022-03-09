About 24 hours after the judgment of Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked Governor Dave Umahi, his deputy and 17 state lawmakers, the Court of Appeal has been asked to set aside the judgement of the lower court.

The Federal High Court had declared defection of the governor and others illegal, saying their mandate belong to the party on which platform they were elected.

But in the notice of appeal filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, the governor and others said the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter abinitio.

Details Later..

