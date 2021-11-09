Immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday visited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital to further show that he had finally defected to the party.

Mimiko visited the secretariat alongside the former deputy governor of the state and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) Agboola Ajayi and Joseph Akinlaja, the state chairman of the ZLP.

The trio who arrived at the party’s secretariat around 2:20 pm went straight into a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the party.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the leadership of the party led by Fatai Adams, later constituted a committee to discuss the modalities on how to receive the former members of the party back to the party.

When asked about the outcome of the meeting, both Mimiko and Ajayi declined to speak to newsmen who were on the ground.

Three PDP governors, Aminu Tambuwal, Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike, had a fortnight ago visited Mimiko at his residence in Ondo city, wooing him to return to the party.