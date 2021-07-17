The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn the name of Zamfara deputy governor, Alhaji Mahadi Gusau, from a suit seeking to unseat him and Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged unlawful defection.

The party had earlier joined Gusau in the suit for removal from office as deputy governor of the state.

However, during the proceedings yesterday, PDP lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), applied for withdrawal of the deputy governor’s name on the ground that there was no evidence of defection against him.

In a motion to that effect, the PDP also formally took over the case as the first plaintiff on the ground that the mandate being contested belonged to it.

Following no objections from other lawyers in the matter, Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo ordered removal of the deputy governor’s name.

The judge also ordered that the PDP be made the plaintiff and directed the party to amend and file all its processes within seven days. He subsequently fixed September 29.2021 for mention into the suit.

ADVERTISEMENT