Leaders of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Delta State have described the action of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) during its last Saturday mega rally where it announced names of decampees as share desperation of a party afraid of its shadow in 2023.

The PDP on Saturday held its mega rally in Asaba, capital of Delta State where the chairman of the party, Barr Kingsley Esiso, announced names of some APC party leaders, including Victor Sorokwu, to have defected to the PDP.

Faulting the development, Comrade Victor Sorokwu, former Secretary, Delta North Senatorial District, stated Monday in Asaba that he never at any point contemplated to join PDP and was shocked when he started to receive calls from friends, party members and other asking him if he has truly decamped to PDP.

Flanked by other party leaders in the state like Hon Adizue Eluaka, DeltavNorth APC Chairman, Sorokwu who said he remained a member of APC since 2016 and never once looked back and unwavering, said he was not approached nor attended the rally where his name was announced on the podium that he has decamped to PDP.

While lamenting the horse trading, blackmail and others among politicians, he stated that since the matter is in the media domain, he has to take this step to clear his hard earned name and remove the derogatory word, decampee from it.

“I have been in PDP since 1999 to 2015. I know PDP inside out. I worked for the emergence of Governor Okowa as a staunch member of Face to Face. All the leaders called me to know, but i told them there is no way l can defect. Good name is better and integrity should be my watchword. Some names that were mentioned there never decamped, they were not there. I see explosion, congestion, set in in PDP”

“Delta should not be one party state, we should allow opposition to help in development. Come 2023, PDP will become the opposition. Governors Forum, National Assembly leadership are now wiser, more matured as more Governors are joining APC. Now PDP is rejoicing by instigating a crisis in APC. Deltans definitely are getting tired of PDP. Reconciliation is going on and very soon there will be sanity in APC”

