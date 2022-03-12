Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, to return the mandate he got on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who made the demand on Saturday while speaking at the inauguration of the Eastern Bypass Road in Port Harcourt, said it was rather unfortunate that instead of seeking appeal to the judgment of the Federal High Court tha sacked him, Umahi made a reckless statement attacking the judge.

The governor said: “Look at a governor making a reckless statement simply because a judge made a judgement according to his own opinion, which you are entitled to appeal up to Supreme Court.

“You have called somebody a thief in the market and you’re saying I’m sorry, It is late. That your sorry, we the members of the public, we don’t take it.”

He stated that it was the first in Nigeria’s political history that defection of a governor to another party was being contested in court.

Wike opined that the decision of the PDP to challenge the defection of the governor and others elected on its platform should be seen as a clear example of what is required to strengthen democracy.

The governor, who stated that it was PDP members who took Umahi to court to demand the mandate of the party from him, said: “If our party has done this earlier when people were leaving in the National Assembly, we won’t have had the problem we are having today.

“That is one of the problems of party leadership. People cannot come out and take the bull by the horns. So, Governor Umahi, be rest assured that PDP will continue this matter down to Supreme Court. We will continue with the matter.”

Speaking at the event, NDDC Interim Administrator, Dr Effiong Akwa, pledged that the Commission will redeem it 50% financial obligation for the completion of the Eastern Bypass dual carriage way in Port Harcourt.

Akwa, who said the agency will discharge its obligation as soon as it receives its 2022 budget, said: “NDDC’s counterpart fund for the construction of this important road is already captured in the NDDC 2022 budget. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to keeping our promise.”

The NDDC boss commended the Rivers State governor for the timely completion of the project, noting that Port Harcourt was fast becoming a modern metropolis under the governor’s administration.

He added: “The socioeconomic importance of this road in the lives of businesses and residences along this road cannot be over emphasised.”