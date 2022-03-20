Barely two days after the immediate-past Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains including Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; Senate deputy minority leader, Senafor Philips Aduda and a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Billiri/Balanga federal constituency, Hon. Ali Isa JC, visited Senator Danjuma Goje at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, a powerful delegation led by the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has also stormed Goje’s residence on Saturday night.

Tinubu’s team included the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The APC leaders’ visit to Goje may not be unconnected with the earlier visit of the PDP leaders, who were at Goje’s residence to ostensibly woo him back to their party which he left since 2014.

LEADERSHIP reports that Goje is a ex-Minister of Power, two-time governor of Gombe State and currently Senator representing Gombe Central senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Though, no official statement yet on his next political move, political observers opined that because of the lingering crisis in the APC and his feud with the incumbent Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, Goje may eventually to return to the PDP.