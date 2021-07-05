‘The 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has said the gale of defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is on the right course and committed to delivering good governance to the country.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by the captain of the group, Nwanne Ominyi, hailed Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle and Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade for defecting to the ruling party.

Ominyi who is also the Nigeria high commissioner to the Republic of Zambia said the move by the duo showed that they were dedicated to bringing good governance to their states and move to a party founded on democratic ideals.

The statement reads in part, “This is a clear proof that the APC led federal government led by President Buhari has and is keeping to delivering on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

“We salute the indefatigable National chairman, caretaker/extraordinary convention Planning Committee of our great party, APC governor Mai Mala Buni.”

He said the harvest of political big wigs into APC since he assumed the position of the national chairman is the eloquent expression of political charisma.

“You are making our continuous occupation of presidency simpler and easier come 2023, we salute your political prowess,” the statement added.