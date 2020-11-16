By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has said the recent gale of defections from the party in the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not unexpected.

The APC had in recent times recorded defection of many of its stalwarts and members, including former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Chidi Lloyd and former Commissioner for Sports, Chief Allwell Onyesoh, into the PDP.

The most recent was the defection of former Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Henry Ogiri and hundreds of his loyalists.

But, speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Port Harcourt, Wali explained that with 2023 fast approaching, there would be alignments and realignments.

He stated that considering the fact that things are hard, a lot of people were moving so as to be able to pay their bills.

The APC chieftain said: “Politics is a game of interest and everyone is guaranteed by the constitution, to freely associate with people or groups of their choice.

“People are moving in different directions and we must respect their decisions. As we move towards 2023, there will be alignments and realignments.

“Don’t forget that these are tough and difficult, with fees and rents to be paid. Don’t also forget that some people need lifelines, after being squeezed to vomit what they illegally swallowed. So, it is what it is. Tough times.”