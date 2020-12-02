By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Despite the defection of some of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, a good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has declared that its support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) will remain unshaken.

UHF, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by Azunda Godspwer and Richard Ollor, it’s acting director of Communication and head of LGA Coordinators, respectively, said the group has no regrets in championing the emergency of Tonye Cole as APC governorship candidate in 2019.

The statement reads in part: “To the APC family, we want to assure you that the values of the UHF can neither be bought nor negotiated. We can never apologize for an offense we did not commit. Whatever political positions we canvassed in the past, were debated and agreed to by the majority of the membership of the UHF.

“So, as an organisation, our major focus has always been the campaign for a change in status quo as it affects politics, governance and socio-economic advancement of all of Rivers state and Nigerians in general. No doubt, we have made remarkable progress on this part.

“The Unity House Foundation will continue to pride herself in preaching for peace , unity and love amongst Nigerians.We’ve kept faith with our convictions and even if we are forced to turn back the hands of the clock-especially with our signature project of 2018, we shall not hesitate to canvass for Arc. Tonye Cole, because we believed he was what we needed in 2019.

“So there is no need for people who lost out because of the emergence of Tonye Cole, to be brooding over a political position we sincerely took in 2018. Let them simply accept it as part of the political history of Rivers a state and move on as we have moved on from that era too. We are only holding on steadfastly to the lessons of that project.”

It appealed to its members who decamped from the APC to the PDP to always exhibit those finer attributes of the UHF, a pillar of which is civil behavior and conversation, pointing out that disagreements were normal in politics, but being disagreeable wass reprehensible and against the fundamental principles of UHF.

UHF said: “So, we recognize the anxiety and emotions expressed by members of the All Progressive Congress (APC),those of the People’s Democratic Congress (PDP) and even members of the public, over the defection of some members of the APC to the PDP.

“We have also noted that a lot of people will rather see them as UHF members, rather than the members of the APC. We imagine that this is as a result of the high moral standards the political public hold us. We accept this with philosophical equanimity and will not shirk from blame.

“Maybe there is something we didn’t do right to avert this movement. There is something our people say about the behavior of the child being a direct reflection of their upbringing and home training.

“We promise to pay more attention to our development programs, so that we shall never walk this path again. We’ve learnt our lessons and our growth will benefit from this movement.

“We believe that one quality of a mature citizen, is the ability to make decisions; whether right or wrong , as long as they do not infringe on the rights of others. We believe that our friends understand this.

To them who have moved, you have our prayers and we can assure you that we wish you all well.

“We pray that you eventually meet with what you have worked very hard for-whatever it may be. Of course we will never forget your contributions to the growth of UHF. Our only appeal is that you exhibit those finer attributes of the UHF, a pillar of which is civil behavior and conversation. Disagreements are normal in politics, but being disagreeable is reprehensible and against the fundamental principles of UHF.”