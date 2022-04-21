Former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, has said ongoing defections into the party across the country by notable politicians signals national rebirth that would be midwifed by the party when it wrests power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Mustapha said there would be a new dawn of a better Nigeria that would restore the hopes of the people in the areas of economic growth, security of lives and properties as well as good governance against the current despair and loss of trust in the present federal administration, occasioned by bad policies and inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to reign in terrorism in the north.

In a message of felicitation to the people of Oyo State on the occasion of the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ by Christians and observation of the holy month of Ramadan by Muslims in the state, Mustapha said it is noteworthy that people like Chief Joseph Tegbe, a notable former member of APC in the state defected to PDP, among others.

Mustapha, who is the special adviser to Oyo State governor on inter-party affairs, noted, “While we celebrate with our Christian brothers and sisters in the occasion of Easter Monday and Muslims across Oyo State and beyond on the solemn observation of the month of Ramadan, I wish to pray that God Almighty spares us to witness more in life.

“We all know that our people are celebrating across the nation in palpable fear over insecurity and what the present economic situation portend for average Nigerians, the ruling APC in Nigeria has betrayed the trust our people had in them and we have started, within our party to work on a national rebirth for our country.’’