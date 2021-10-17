The minister of defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magaji (rtd) has called on Nigerians to always assist security agencies with credible information on the activities of suspected criminals in their areas.

Magaji, who gave the advice in Abuja at a special summit on security and safety/award scheme organised by the National Watch at the weekend noted that security matters should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone.

Represented by the deputy director, coordination, peace and support cooperation at the defence headquarters, Col. Oluwale Diya, the minister maintained that security agencies cannot end the current insecurity in the country without the assistance and collaboration of civilians.

Earlier in a speech, vice chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch, Barr. David Aigbefoh, had noted that information and intelligence gathering were keys in the fight against insecurity.

Aigbefoh called for a strategic relationship between security agencies and civilians to end the current insecurity in the country.

He also called for Improved welfare, training and provision of modern equipment for security agencies to enable them nip insecurity in the bud.