By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU |

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has charged the 80th Regular Recruit Intakes to be prepared to defend the country from any act of aggression from terrorists and armed bandits.

Buratai who arrived in Kano in the company of top military commanders, warned against laziness and indiscipline, saying that the Army will not condone any of such.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army chief spoke at the Falgore Forest of Kano State where final screening of the 80th Regular Recruit Intake took place.

Addressing the recruits, Buratai said they must be ready to serve anywhere they are deployed to defend the country against any act of aggression.

Buratai charged them to be loyal to the Army and shun all forms of indiscipline and laziness.

The first call to duty for the intakes was the 30-kilometer marathon, before being moved to the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, where they will undergo Special Forces Training, before deployment.