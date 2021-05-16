By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

Ijaw elders in the Niger Delta have urged people of various communities in the region to defend themselves and their territories against any form of armed intrusion and security breach, saying the task to protect the region is a responsibility.

The elders under the aegis of Ijaw National Congress (INC) led by the president, Professor Benjamin Okaba, said yesterday in Yenagoa that every Ijaw man should see it as a sacred duty and civic responsibility to protect and defend his or herself, community and territory against any intrusion under any guise.

Okaba who spoke on Friday during the inauguration of the newly elected national executive of the body in Yenagoa, said all ijaw citizens should remain vigilant and security conscious as it had become expedient.

He said the Ijaw elders were behind the South-South governors on their position on open grazing, water resources bill and the rising calls for restructuring and true federalism in the country, adding that the were ready to mobilise other ethnic nationalities to further deepen the intellectual agitation to achieve the aim to bring sanity in the Nigerian polity.

“The duly elected leadership of the various ethnic nationalities and the entire South South must be linked together to support and complement the prime efforts of these regional organizations in our pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous, just and equitable society. It is in this vein that the Ijaw ethnic nationality commends the recent pronouncement and legislation by the South South Governors’ Forum on the prohibition of open grazing in the region.

“The INC shall provide the necessary support to ensure strict adherence to these policies/laws that are aimed primarily to protect our people, land and heritage from external incursion,” he said.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up effort against the rising security challenges in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is obvious that Nigeria is on a precipice. If the prevailing precarious situation is not properly handled, this country might disintegrate into political oblivion.

“The Ijaw National Congress lends its voice to support earlier calls from different ethic nationalities in the country on Mr. President to as a matter of urgency, dispassionately and aggressively address the problem of insecurity of lives and property, mass poverty, infrastructure and institutional decadence and give equal sense of belonging to all citizens of this country irrespective of their creed, class and tribal affiliation.”

“Members of the National Assembly, at this crucial stage of our existence, should sink their political and ideological differences and collaborate with the executive and judicial arms of government to provide pragmatic solutions to the lingering crises of insecurity, kidnapping, banditry and other social vices that have created serious fears and disillusionment among the citizenry across geographical, religious and political divides,” the elders added.

RELATED: