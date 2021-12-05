The youth wing of the southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has called on the people and residents of the area to rise up and defend themselves against terrorists that have now found a safe haven in their forests.

SOKAPU’s statement came after two people were killed while 50 others were kidnapped in Ungwan Gimbiya, Sabon Tasha, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, the same community where 16 people were kidnapped in July. One was killed in the July attack while millions of naira was paid as ransom.

SOKAPU said it had continued to observe with sadness, the unabated sacking of its communities by terrorists.

“The recent killing of two of our kinsmen and the abduction of countless others at Ungwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha, a town within Kaduna metropolis has left us perturbed as to the functionality of our security architecture and the readiness of government to tame the rising wave of criminality across the state and the country at large,” a statement issued by the national youth leader of SOKAPU, Comrade John Isaac, said yesterday.