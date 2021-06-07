Borno State government yesterday said it planned to plant 1million trees this year to address the problem of deforestation.

The deputy governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, disclosed this at the weekend in Maiduguri while inaugurating the 2021 tree planting season to mark the World Environment Day.

Kadafur said already, 500,000 seedlings had been produced while the remaining was being raised in nurseries across the state.

The deputy governor reiterated the commitment of the state government to preserve the environment in line with its 10-pact agenda.

He said the Ministry of Environment and Borno State Environmental Protection Agency were being empowered to deliver their mandates on clean environment.

He said the monthly environmental sanitation had been restored and many youths were recruited as sanitation vanguards to ensure clean environment.

He also said that a committee had been constituted to address the problems of deforestation, desertification, erosion and flooding.

Also, the attorney general and commissioner for justice, Mr Kaka Shehu, who oversees the ministry of environment, said government had reintroduced forest guards to work with Agro Rangers and Civilian Joint Task Force to contain the menace of bush burning and felling of trees.

“We will continue to do everything to encourage afforestation and discourage deforestation,” Shehu said.

He lauded the feat recorded during the monthly sanitation in Maiduguri and urged residents to sustain the tempo.

Highlight of the occasion was the planting of 2000 tree seedlings in the newly established Borno State University.